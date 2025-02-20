Kerry councillor calls on the Minister of Health for proactive Lyme disease strategies

An independent councillor is urging the new Health Minister to be more proactive than her predecessor in developing strategies for the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Maura Healy- Rae raised the motion to write to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to investigate the rise in numbers with the disease.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.

The motion to write to the Health Minister was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Teddy O'Sullivan Casey.

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District claimed that the previous Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that there was no need for anyone to travel abroad for diagnosis or treatment of Lyme disease.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae stated that many people from her district have had to travel abroad to seek treatment.

She said the wait for diagnosis has resulted in chronic Lyme disease developing, preventing some people from working and studying, and limiting their quality of life.

She added some Kerry residents are relying on fundraising campaigns to afford upwards of €80,000 for adequate diagnosis and treatment.

Cllr Healy-Rae is also hoping the minister will meet with those affected by the disease "who are advocating for change".

