Councillor accuses Minister for Health of belittling Lyme Disease sufferers

Jun 29, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
An Independent councillor has criticised the Minister for Health for failing to acknowledge the seriousness of Lyme Disease.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, who made the comments at a meeting of Kerry County Council, said she was speaking on behalf of the people who’ve had to travel abroad to treat the illness.

She accused Minister Stephen Donnelly, who insisted Lyme Disease sufferers can be treated in Ireland last March, of belittling those who are ill with the disease.

A motion was passed to write to the minister seeking confirmation on whether the current testing in Ireland can diagnose chronic Lyme Disease and if the treatment available in Ireland is suitable for chronic Lyme sufferers.

 

