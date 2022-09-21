Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls on NDLS to accept cash payments

Sep 21, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The National Driver Licence Service is being called on to accept cash payments for licence applications and renewals.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue at the monthly Kerry County Council meeting.

He claims the NDLS is refusing to accept cash and says it’s not acceptable.

Cllr Cronin says during the pandemic he could understand why no cash payments were being taken, but says we’ve moved beyond that now.

He’s calling on the council to write to the NDLS to ask that the rules be changed now so that cash is accepted.

 

