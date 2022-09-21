Kerry councillor calls on NDLS to accept cash payments

The National Driver Licence Service is being called on to accept cash payments for licence applications and renewals.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue at the monthly Kerry County Council meeting.

He claims the NDLS is refusing to accept cash and says it’s not acceptable.

Cllr Cronin says during the pandemic he could understand why no cash payments were being taken, but says we’ve moved beyond that now.

He’s calling on the council to write to the NDLS to ask that the rules be changed now so that cash is accepted.