Kerry councillor calls for safety measures for jet skis

A Kerry County Councillor is looking to address safety concerns with jet ski users at Fenit.

Councillor Mikey Sheehy, who raised the motion at the recent Tralee MD, recognises most jet ski users act responsibly but a minority engage in behaviour that poses a risk.

The motion, which received unanimous support, calls for the purchase of safety equipment to mitigate risk.

In response Kerry County Council has applied for funding to make provisions segregate swimmers and recreational craft.