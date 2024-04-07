Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for safety measures for jet skis

Apr 7, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for safety measures for jet skis
Tralee Municipal District Mayor – Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry County Councillor is looking to address safety concerns with jet ski users at Fenit.

Councillor Mikey Sheehy, who raised the motion at the recent Tralee MD, recognises most jet ski users act responsibly but a minority engage in behaviour that poses a risk.

The motion, which received unanimous support, calls for the purchase of safety equipment to mitigate risk.

In response Kerry County Council has applied for funding to make provisions segregate swimmers and recreational craft.

 

