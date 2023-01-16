Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor calls for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications

Jan 16, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications Kerry councillor calls for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications
Share this article

A Kerry Independent councillor is calling for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications.

Killarney Municipal District councillor Brendan Cronin has a motion on this matter before today's county council meeting.

He submitted this motion before news emerged last week that Damien English resigned as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following revelations he lied about a planning application he made in 2008.

Advertisement

Councillor Brendan Cronin says there are very few deterrents when it comes to not being completely truthful on planning applications.

He says there are people who tell the truth and end up having permission refused and their dreams shattered, but other people lie on their applications, which isn’t fair.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus