Kerry councillor calls for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications

A Kerry Independent councillor is calling for proper penalties for people who lie on planning applications.

Killarney Municipal District councillor Brendan Cronin has a motion on this matter before today's county council meeting.

He submitted this motion before news emerged last week that Damien English resigned as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following revelations he lied about a planning application he made in 2008.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says there are very few deterrents when it comes to not being completely truthful on planning applications.

He says there are people who tell the truth and end up having permission refused and their dreams shattered, but other people lie on their applications, which isn’t fair.