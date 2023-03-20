Kerry councillor calls for overhaul of CAMHS service

The Government is being called on to implement a Dáil motion which sought reform of mental health services for children and young people.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris is calling for such services to be properly resourced, fully staffed, and accessible.

Her party colleague Deputy Mark Ward brought the motion to the Dáil which was passed.

Speaking at the monthly Kerry County Council meeting, she referenced the CAMHS scandal, which saw 240 children put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while attending South Kerry CAMHS.

She’s calling for a full overhaul of the service, adding young people deserve to reach their full potential.