Kerry councillor calls for overhaul of CAMHS service

Mar 20, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for overhaul of CAMHS service
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The Government is being called on to implement a Dáil motion which sought reform of mental health services for children and young people.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris is calling for such services to be properly resourced, fully staffed, and accessible.

Her party colleague Deputy Mark Ward brought the motion to the Dáil which was passed.

Speaking at the monthly Kerry County Council meeting, she referenced the CAMHS scandal, which saw 240 children put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while attending South Kerry CAMHS.

She’s calling for a full overhaul of the service, adding young people deserve to reach their full potential.

