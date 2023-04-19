Kerry councillor calls for Minister to do everything possible to keep Mná Tí taking in students

A Kerry councillor is calling for the Minister for the Gaeltacht to do everything possible to support Mná Tí who take students into their homes in the summer.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Brendán Fitzgerald said the grant for Mná Tí in first-time host families should be increased from €6,000 to €10,000.

Cllr Fitzgerald added all current Mná Tí need to be kept as well, and they need a grant of at least €2,000 to help them do essential upgrades to their homes for keeping students.

Advertisement

His motion was seconded by fellow party member Fionnán Fitzgerald, who said this is a memorable part of a student’s learning of our native language.

Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald says the language will suffer if these people aren't kept offering their homes to students.