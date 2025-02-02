Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for it to be compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists to wear high-visibility clothing

Feb 2, 2025 11:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for it to be compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists to wear high-visibility clothing
It should be compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists to wear high-visibility clothing when out on Kerry’s roads.

That’s the view of Independent Councillor Dan McCarthy, who raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He called for the council to run an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of high-visibility clothing for cyclists and pedestrians.

Cllr McCarthy stated it should be compulsory to be lit-up, adding it’s unfair on drivers if they’ve no way of seeing people who are out on our roads.

Kerry County Council stated it’s road safety officer has included high-visibility for vulnerable road users, like cyclists and pedestrians, in his promotions plan for 2025.

It adds that season campaigns offering road safety tips are currently running on Radio Kerry.

