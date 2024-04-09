Kerry councillor canvassing from hospital bed after falling ill

A local election candidate in Kerry has had to canvass from his hospital bed after becoming ill.

Independent councillor for the Kenmare Municipal District, Dan McCarthy, spent 36 hours on a trolley after becoming infected with cellulitis.

Cllr McCarthy is running again in this year’s local election, and says he is continuing to do his work from his hospital bed.

The Independent councillor says he couldn’t stand for three days, but thankfully is on the mend again.

Cllr McCarthy has paid tribute to the staff at University Hospital Kerry, who he says go above and beyond.