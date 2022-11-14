Kerry councillor appeals for modular home plans to be extended to Kerry people

A motion is going before the monthly meeting Kerry County Council today regarding the construction of modular homes.

Modular housing units are built mainly away from the planned location of the building, and are then delivered to the site.

They take a fraction of the time to construct when compared to traditional houses.

Currently, the council is planning to build 500 modular homes as a response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Independent councillor, Brendan Cronin is appealing to the council to think of benefit for Kerry people to be included in these plans.

Cllr. Cronin suggested that modular housing could be the solution for some of the 630 single people currently on the council housing waiting list.

In response, Kerry County Council said the following;

All planning applications, including applications for modular designed structures, are assessed having regard to the location of the proposed development, local planning policy contained in the relevant Local Area Plan and current County Development Plan, and National Policy including relevant guidelines issued by the Minister pursuant to Section 28 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended).

Kerry County Council offers a comprehensive pre-planning service to any individual with an interest in land / property. As part of this service, the merits of any particular proposal including the design of a dwelling, its construction type including modular designs together with relevant national and local planning policy applicable can be discussed