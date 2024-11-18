Kerry company receives Good Food Ireland awards

A Kerry company has received a national award at the Good Food Ireland® Awards 2024.

Réalt na Mara Shellfish, which is located between the Dingle and Iveragh peninsulas, was named at the Fish and Seafood Producer of the Year.

The Kerry company was recognised for their premium produce and commitment to Irish provenance, for leading the field in their production ethos, and the top-quality produce it results in.

The Good Food Ireland awards celebrate businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry.