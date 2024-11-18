Advertisement
News

Kerry company receives Good Food Ireland awards

Nov 18, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry company receives Good Food Ireland awards
Photo by: Paul Sherwood Photographer
Share this article

A Kerry company has received a national award at the Good Food Ireland® Awards 2024.

Réalt na Mara Shellfish, which is located between the Dingle and Iveragh peninsulas, was named at the Fish and Seafood Producer of the Year.

The Kerry company was recognised for their premium produce and commitment to Irish provenance, for leading the field in their production ethos, and the top-quality produce it results in.

Advertisement

The Good Food Ireland awards celebrate businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Small businesses encouraged to apply to DIBEST programme
Advertisement
Traffic restrictions in Castleisland this week for road resurfacing works
Kerry Mountain Rescue appealing to people to wear correct footwear when climbing
Advertisement

Recommended

Gamblers Anonymous Meeting in Castleisland on Wednesday November 20th
Traffic restrictions in Castleisland this week for road resurfacing works
Small businesses encouraged to apply to DIBEST programme
Kerry Mountain Rescue appealing to people to wear correct footwear when climbing
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus