Kerry company announces creation of 60 new jobs

A Kerry based company has announced it's to take on 60 new staff.

Bathrooms4U says the expansion is largely due to the number of hotels that've decided to refurbish after the pandemic.

Founded by Kilmoyley native Alan O'Sullivan, the company specialises in fitting customized bathrooms into both homes and commercial buildings.

Advertisement

They've also announced they'll be moving their Kerry headquarters from John Joe Sheehy Road in Tralee, to a brand-new 8,000 square foot showroom at the Manor West Retail Park.

Plans are also in train to open new showrooms in Cork and Dublin in the coming months.

Company Sales Director Alan Kelly, says the extra orders from hotels, coupled with the opening of the new Kerry showroom, has led to the job vacancies.

Advertisement

He says the majority of the new positions will be Kerry-based: