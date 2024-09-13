Advertisement
News

Kerry company among 100 new ‘Kickstart’ products to hit Lidl Ireland shelves

Sep 13, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry company among 100 new 'Kickstart' products to hit Lidl Ireland shelves
Lidl Ireland is set to give a ‘Kickstart’ to a new batch of over 45 Irish producers from across the country who successfully earned a place on the retailer’s coveted Kickstart Supplier Development Programme – an initiative that the retailer has invested more than €30 million in supporting over 250 Irish producers to date. Pictured at a workshop in Lidl HQ in Tallaght, County Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda Photography
Seriously Sound Food Co, which is a plant-based chicken company based in Kerry, will be in Lidl stores as part of its Kickstart Development Programme.

It's one of over 100 companies, which will have its products in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday the 19th of September for a limited time.

Lidl’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme is a way in which the retailer supports the Irish agri-food industry.

It aims to give Irish producers access to local and international markets supporting the growth and success of Irish produce worldwide.

To date, the retailer has invested more than €30 million in supporting over 250 Irish producers through the programme.

