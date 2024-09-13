Seriously Sound Food Co, which is a plant-based chicken company based in Kerry, will be in Lidl stores as part of its Kickstart Development Programme.

It's one of over 100 companies, which will have its products in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday the 19th of September for a limited time.

Lidl’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme is a way in which the retailer supports the Irish agri-food industry.

It aims to give Irish producers access to local and international markets supporting the growth and success of Irish produce worldwide.

To date, the retailer has invested more than €30 million in supporting over 250 Irish producers through the programme.