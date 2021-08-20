Kerry companies ensure Bill Murray isn't lost in transportation

The Bill Murray golf documentary series which began filming this week is a lift to Ireland's tourism, hospitality and travel sectors.

That's according to Tom Kennedy of Killarney-based company, Experience Ireland Golf & Travel.

Mr Kennedy's business and another Killarney firm, O'Callaghan Coaches, are involved in the making of the Hollywood star's golf series, The Links Life.

Advertisement

Tom Kennedy says US golf writer and presenter Tom Coyne was crucial in making the series possible.

Filming began this week and Tom says it's been going very well.

Advertisement

Transport for Bill Murray and his team is being provided by O'Callaghan Coaches of Killarney.

Bill's driver, Seamus O'Callaghan, is celebrating his birthday today.

Tom Kennedy says Seamus, who's his brother-in-law, won't forget this birthday.