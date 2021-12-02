A Mid Kerry community fears family members will have to be buried in separate graveyards due to capacity issues.

Padraig O'Sullivan of Beaufort Community Council spoke at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting about the decreasing capacity in Churchtown Burial Ground. Padraig O'Sullivan says there's great anxiety in the parish about the reducing capacity in the local graveyard and he's urging Kerry County Council to source and develop a new burial ground.

He says it's an emotive issue in the community.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who brought the Beaufort deputation, says family members are fearing they'll be buried in separate graveyards due to capacity issues.

In response, the local authority says it understands the situation and is making efforts to source land for a new burial ground or extend the existing one; however, these efforts have not been successful.

It adds finding a solution to capacity issues in Churchtown Burial Ground remains a priority.