Kerry coach operator positive about 2022bookings despite some cancellations

Dec 9, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry coach operator is positive about bookings for 2022, despite some cancellations for early in the year.

Phillip O'Callaghan owns O'Callaghan Coaches and is also member of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland.

He was speaking after the government yesterday announced a €50 million fund to support strategic tourism transport businesses, Irish based inbound agents, attractions and activities providers, and tourism accommodation providers.

Phillip O'Callaghan is welcoming this, after what's been another very difficult year.

He says although they've had some cancellations from bands travelling from the USA for St Patrick's Day due to omicron, there's a lot of positivity around 2022.

