Kerry Co-op chair defends decision to pay milk-price payment based on suppliers milk constituents

Apr 29, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
The chair of Kerry-Co-op is defending the decision to pay the 2021 leading milk-price payment based on suppliers’ milk constituents.

It comes as earlier this month it was agreed by Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op to pay .85 cent per litre to its suppliers on all qualifying 2021 milk volumes.

Kerry Co-op chair Dennis Carroll says Kerry Group gave the organisation’s board members payment options and a decision was made to pay it on a constituent basis.

Mr Carroll stands by the decision and says the logic behind the decision is if money was paid during the year that’s how the milk is paid for.

He acknowledges the upset caused but firmly believes it was the right thing to do.

Dennis Carroll explains the confusion behind the payment.

