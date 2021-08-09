Advertisement
Kerry Co-op advisory committees to discuss draft rule changes

Aug 9, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op’s advisory committees will meet this week to discuss the introduction of a number of rule changes.

Draft wording of several resolutions has been sent to members of the committees by Kerry Co-op CEO and Company Secretary, Thomas Hunter McGowan.

Among the resolutions are a minimum holding of 20 shares to be eligible for election to the advisory committee and the minimal notice requirements around holding special board meetings.

The resolutions also include adding a share redemption scheme to the rule book at a ratio of 5.9 Kerry PLC shares for every co-op share.

The rule changes will be decided upon at a Special General Meeting, a date for which has yet to be set.

