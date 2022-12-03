Advertisement
Kerry Clean Coasts group honoured at Ocean Hero Awards

Dec 3, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Clean Coasts group honoured at Ocean Hero Awards
A Kerry Clean Coasts group has been honoured at the Ocean Hero Awards.

The Maharees Conservation Association received the Special Achievement Award for planting marram grass to stabilise the sand dunes and raising awareness on why they need to be protected.

During the awards ceremony run by An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit, Clean Coasts, Fenit Coast Conservation was also showcased; it had been nominated for an award.

This group’s work in raising awareness of the value and vulnerabilities of the coastline, and encouraging best practices was highlighted.

