Kerry Citizens' Information says there's confusion over who qualifies for increased fuel allowance and the €200 electricity credit

Mar 15, 2022 19:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Citizens' Information says there's confusion over who qualifies for increased fuel allowance and the €200 electricity credit
Kerry Citizens' Information says there’s a lot of confusion about who qualifies for the increased fuel allowance and the €200 electricity credit.

A once-off €125 fuel allowance payment will be paid to 372,000 households, who are already in receipt of this allowance; it’ll be automatically applied to those who qualify this week.

Every household is to get €200 credit off their electricity bill from next month.

Both measures were agreed by Government to deal with the rising cost of living.

Kirstie Novak from Tralee Citizens' Information Centre says they’re receiving lots of calls as people around are confused about both payments.

She explains who qualifies for which payment:

