Kerry centre for adults with disabilities receives positive report from health watchdog

A Kerry centre for adults with disabilities has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

HIQA carried out an announced inspection at the Kerry Parents and Friends operated - Tralee Residential Services - on January 23rd.

The centre was inspected across 16 areas of the Health Act 2007 and found to be fully compliant in 11.

The Health Information and Quality Authority found the service to be substantially compliant in five areas – including premises; governance and management; and residents rights.

Overall, the report found residents at Tralee Residential Services to be very comfortable and happy in the company of the staff.

All 5 substantially compliant areas - Application for registration or renewal of registration; governance and management; admissions and contract for the provision of services; premises; and residents rights.