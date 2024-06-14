Advertisement
News

Kerry centre for adults with disabilities receives positive report from health watchdog

Jun 14, 2024 09:27 By radiokerrynews
Kerry centre for adults with disabilities receives positive report from health watchdog
Share this article

A Kerry centre for adults with disabilities has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

HIQA carried out an announced inspection at the Kerry Parents and Friends operated - Tralee Residential Services - on January 23rd.

The centre was inspected across 16 areas of the Health Act 2007 and found to be fully compliant in 11.

Advertisement

The Health Information and Quality Authority found the service to be substantially compliant in five areas – including premises; governance and management; and residents rights.

Overall, the report found residents at Tralee Residential Services to be very comfortable and happy in the company of the staff.

All 5 substantially compliant areas - Application for registration or renewal of registration; governance and management; admissions and contract for the provision of services; premises; and residents rights.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fast-chargers for electric vehicles installed at Tralee train station
Advertisement
€2.7 million spent on managing Rhododendron at Killarney National Park in last five years
Kerry Group milk price for May unchanged at 41c/l
Advertisement

Recommended

€2.7 million spent on managing Rhododendron at Killarney National Park in last five years
Fast-chargers for electric vehicles installed at Tralee train station
Kerry Group milk price for May unchanged at 41c/l
Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus