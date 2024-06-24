Advertisement
News

Kerry Cathaoirleach says Aer Lingus dispute needs to be resolves given impact on tourism

Jun 24, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is pleading with both sides in the Aer Lingus dispute to get back around the table for negotiations.

Cathaoirleach and Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says both sides need to sort out the dispute, as we are now in the height of the season.

He was responding to Killarney hotelier Tom Randles who stated on social media that his hotel lost its first booking of six people who were due to come here for a 10-day golfing tour, due to the dispute.

Mr Randles says the group have now gone to Scotland instead, which he says is a loss of €30,000 for Ireland.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says this dispute can’t build any further given the impact it’s already having on tourism:

