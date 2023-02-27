Advertisement
Kerry car dealer recognised as Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023

Feb 27, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry car dealer recognised as Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023 Kerry car dealer recognised as Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023
Declan O’Hara, Managing Director, McElligotts receives the European Kia Dealer of the Year 2023 from Ronan Flood, Managing Director, Kia Ireland this week at the KIA Dealership in Oakpark Tralee this week. Also in photo are back from left, Colin Swan, Head of Sales, Kia Ireland, Darren Byrne, Aftersales Regional Manager, Kia Ireland, Patrick McElligott, Director, McElligott's KIA Tralee, David Murphy, Head of Aftersales, Kia Ireland and Adam Fogarty, Head of Network Development, Kia Ireland. Photo: Don MacMonagle pr photo from McElligotts KIA Press release: McElligotts of Tralee named Kia European Dealer of the Year 2023 February 23rd 2023: McElligotts Tralee Ltd. based on the Listowel Road have been awarded the inaugural Kia European Dealer of the Year award for 2023. This prestigious award was given exclusively to the best Kia dealers across Europe, as part of Kia’s distinctive global dealer excellence recognition programme. Dealers are recognised for the previous year’s performance in delivering outstanding standards, customer service, customer facilities, staff training and development, sales performance and local market share. McElligotts of Tralee were among just 28 European recipients from 1,640 dealerships and the sole Irish representative to receive the accreditation. Speaking about the award, Declan O’Hara, Manging Director of McElligotts commented “McElligotts have been in business in Kerry since 1870 thanks to our customer centric approach that is always supported by great staff. This award is testament to the entire team and I would like to thank everyone here at McElligotts for their hard work and dedication to our customers.“Ronan Flood, Managing Director at Kia Ireland added “This new award from Kia recognises outstanding achievement is all areas of business and not just sales. To win this award, a dealer must also be successful in aftersales, customer satisfaction and dealer standards. Declan, Patrick and all the team at McElligotts have worked extremely hard to achieve this award and are fully deserving of this recognition. We congratulate all the team in Tralee for their contribution in achieving this award.” Kia finished 2022 as Irelands fourth best-selling car brand and offer nine models including Picanto, Rio, Stonic, Ceed, XCeed, Niro, Sportage, Sorento and EV6, which was voted Irish and European car of the year in 2022 also. For more on see mce.ie and kia.com. -ENDS-
A Kerry car dealer has been announced the inaugural Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023.

The award is given to the best Kia dealers across Europe, as part of the global dealer excellence recognition programme.

McElligotts of Tralee were among just 28 European recipients from 1,640 dealerships and the sole Irish representative to receive the accreditation.

Ronan Flood, Managing Director at Kia Ireland, congratulated the McElligotts team and said to win this award, a dealer must also be successful in aftersales, customer satisfaction and dealer standards.

