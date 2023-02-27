Kerry car dealer recognised as Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023

A Kerry car dealer has been announced the inaugural Kia European Dealer of the Year for 2023.

The award is given to the best Kia dealers across Europe, as part of the global dealer excellence recognition programme.

McElligotts of Tralee were among just 28 European recipients from 1,640 dealerships and the sole Irish representative to receive the accreditation.

Ronan Flood, Managing Director at Kia Ireland, congratulated the McElligotts team and said to win this award, a dealer must also be successful in aftersales, customer satisfaction and dealer standards.