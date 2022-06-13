Kerry cancer charity estimates €20k fuel hike by end of year

It’ll cost an extra €20,000 to bring Kerry cancer patients for treatment this year.

That’s according to Breda Dyland of the Kerry Cancer Support Group / Health Link Transport.

The charity provides transportation to cancer patients who are recieving treatment in Cork and Limerick.

Advertisement

Ms Dyland says that due to rising inflation, their costs have more than doubled for the first five months of this year.

The charity has estimated, going by the current trend, their fuel costs will reach €20,000 by the end of the year.

Ms Dyland outlines the essential service they provide:

Advertisement

Ms Dyland says they don't receive statuory government funding and are reliant on locally supported fundraisers.

Kerry Cancer Support Group are organising a fundraising abseil in Croke Park in August:

Advertisement

More information on the abseil can be found here