Kerry campaigner calls on Minister for Health to announce timeframe for endometriosis framework roll-out

Mar 9, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry campaigner calls on Minister for Health to announce timeframe for endometriosis framework roll-out
A Kerry campaigner is calling on the Minister for health to announce a timeframe for the roll-out of the National Endometriosis Framework.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue, similar to the lining of the womb, starts to grow in other places.

Doireann Barrett who is from Tralee was diagnosed with the condition in 2005 aged 26, after first getting symptoms aged 12.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced this week the framework, which will set out a defined clinical care pathway for women with the condition, is being developed.

Ms Barrett says women with the condition have often been misdiagnosed and she hopes this framework will provide for better training for doctors:

