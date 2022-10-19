Kerry CAMHS support group say they are frustrated with redress scheme

Members of the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group say they’re angered and frustrated with the redress scheme.

Last April, Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler, announced that the children affected by the Maskey Report, and their families, would be compensated for the inappropriate prescribing practices of a junior doctor.

The Maskey Report established that 227 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others while under the care of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

A statement released by members of the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group , claims - in August, Minister Butler announced a €10,000 upfront payment of compensation to help struggling families.

Many affected families have since signed up to the compensation scheme, but have yet to receive any payment.

The statement from some of the group members says lawyers representing different families, have come forward stating that there is no clarity on how the money can legally be given to parents, when the compensation is for the child.

The families say they’re frustrated - as they claim there’s a lack of clarity from Minister Butler, and the families need access to funds for therapies and supports, with many struggling with the cost of living crisis.