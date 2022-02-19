Advertisement
Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group to travel to the Dáil for meetings

Feb 19, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group to travel to the Dáil for meetings
Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group is to travel to the Dáil for meetings next month.

The group represents the families of young people affected by the CAMHS controversy; it's set up a Facebook page under the name Kerry CAMHS FS.

The Maskey report found significant harm was caused to 46 children under the care of one doctor, with 227 children put at risk of serious harm.

They’ll meet Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, and will meet separately with Fianna Fáil TD, Jim O’Callaghan and five other deputies on March 2nd.

Maurice O’Connell of the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group says there are a number of points they want to raise about how the service can be improved.

 

