Kerry businessman to lead expansion into Ireland of Nordic health tech company

A Kerry businessman is to lead the expansion into Ireland of a Nordic health tech company, which is creating 100 new jobs.

John McElligott is Chief Operating Officer and Head of Ireland for Kara Connect, which provides organisations with solutions to allow employees access to coaches, counsellors, and therapists.

The company has begun recruiting and is creating roles in sales, marketing, client service, and finance, to initially target the Ireland and UK markets, followed by continental Europe.

Advertisement

Originally from Tralee, John McElligott is a seasoned business leader, having previously grown international businesses and building teams at eBay, Smartbox, and Interflora.