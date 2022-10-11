Advertisement
Kerry businessman to lead expansion into Ireland of Nordic health tech company

Oct 11, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businessman to lead expansion into Ireland of Nordic health tech company
Tralee native, John McElligott, COO and Head of Ireland for Kara Connect
A Kerry businessman is to lead the expansion into Ireland of a Nordic health tech company, which is creating 100 new jobs.

John McElligott is Chief Operating Officer and Head of Ireland for Kara Connect, which provides organisations with solutions to allow employees access to coaches, counsellors, and therapists.

The company has begun recruiting and is creating roles in sales, marketing, client service, and finance, to initially target the Ireland and UK markets, followed by continental Europe.

Originally from Tralee, John McElligott is a seasoned business leader, having previously grown international businesses and building teams at eBay, Smartbox, and Interflora.

 

 

