Businesses and organisations across Ireland are being urged to enter Repak’s 10th Annual Pakman Awards.

They are encouraged to submit initiatives and projects that have made a difference in the last 12 months.

The deadline for entries to the awards has been extended until the 6th of September.

Advertisement

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in The Shelbourne Hotel on Thursday, the 24th of October 2024.

This year, thirteen categories will be awarded, including two new categories on Best Deposit Return Initiative and the Best Single Use Plastic Initiative.

The overall Pakman award last year went to The Killarney Park & The Ross for their groundbreaking work in making Killarney Ireland’s first town to phase out single-use coffee cups.

Advertisement

Full details on how to enter and information about each category can be found at https://pakmanawards.repak.ie