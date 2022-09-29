Advertisement
Kerry businesses urged to apply for the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme

Sep 29, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses urged to apply for the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme
Businesses in Kerry’s Coastal communities are being encouraged to apply for the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme.

The scheme aims to boost growth in rural coastal communities post-Brexit.

Up to €200,000 individual funding is available for capital projects and for businesses operating within 10 kilometres of the coastline.

Blue economy businesses, such as seafood, coastal tourism, boat maintenance, marine recreation and renewable energy initiatives are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be a micro or small enterprise and projects must be completed by 30 September 2022.

Full details can be found here.

