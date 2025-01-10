Advertisement
News

Kerry businesses invited to apply for circular economy awards

Jan 10, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses invited to apply for circular economy awards
Share this article

Kerry businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators are being invited to put themselves forward for the 2025 RDS Circular Economy Awards.

The awards recognise those who adopt or adapt to circular economy practices in delivery of products or services in the battle against climate change.

The three prize categories are the Emerging Award, SME Award, and Corporate Award.

Advertisement

The prizes are as follows :

 

Emerging Award Category

Advertisement

1. Winner: €2,000, a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

2. Runner-up: €2,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit

 

Advertisement

SME Award Category

1. Winner: €2,000, a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

2. Runner-up: €2,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit

Advertisement

 

Corporate Award Category

1. Winner: Two scholarships to short courses delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

Advertisement

2. Runner-up: a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Certificate of Merit

 

Award winners will be announced at the 2025 RDS Circular Economy Awards ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall in April 2025. Application forms are available to download on the RDS website or via email from [email protected].

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Deputy Healy-Rae says they’ll be honest about progress of Government formation talks
Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála gives green light for 30 Dingle apartments
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
Advertisement

Recommended

Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
KSGBL games postponed this weekend
Gardaí urging motorists to continue to drive with care as icy conditions remain on Kerry roads
An Bórd Pleanála gives green light for 30 Dingle apartments
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus