Kerry businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators are being invited to put themselves forward for the 2025 RDS Circular Economy Awards.

The awards recognise those who adopt or adapt to circular economy practices in delivery of products or services in the battle against climate change.

The three prize categories are the Emerging Award, SME Award, and Corporate Award.

The prizes are as follows :

Emerging Award Category

1. Winner: €2,000, a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

2. Runner-up: €2,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit

SME Award Category

1. Winner: €2,000, a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

2. Runner-up: €2,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit

Corporate Award Category

1. Winner: Two scholarships to short courses delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Circular Economy Awards Trophy

2. Runner-up: a scholarship to a short course delivered by Trinity Business School and an RDS Certificate of Merit

Award winners will be announced at the 2025 RDS Circular Economy Awards ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall in April 2025. Application forms are available to download on the RDS website or via email from [email protected].

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, January 27, 2025.