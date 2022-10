Kerry business, Schoolbooks.ie, has been honoured at the eComm Live Awards.

The awards recognise and reward businesses in the internet retail industry across Ireland.

Schoolbooks.ie was a joint winner in the B2C eCommerce Website of the Year, and was also highly commended for Overall Irish eCommerce Website of the Year.

Schoolbooks.ie is based in Monavalley, Tralee, and was set up in 2004 to make buying school books easier and bring better value to parents.