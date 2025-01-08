Advertisement
Kerry business people shortlisted in National Digital Awards

Jan 8, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A number of Kerry business people and companies have been shortlisted in the 2025 Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.

These awards recognise the best digital, ecommerce and innovation businesses in Ireland.

CEO of the RDI Hub in Killorglin Liam Cronin has been named as a finalist in the Digital Advocate of the Year category.

CEO and founder of Ballyduff-based company Avalanche, Aidan O’Carroll is shortlisted in the Digital Trailblazer of the Year category.

Dingle Sea Safari is also named among the finalists; they are shortlisted in the Medium Website of the Year category.

The winners will then be announced on March 27th.

