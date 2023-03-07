Several Kerry winners in National Digital Awards

A number of Kerry businesses have been honoured at this year’s Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.

Tralee-based Schoolbooks.ie was runner-up in the National Website of the Year category, and won the Education Website of the Year award.

New Website of the Year winner was Cahersiveen’s SimpleScents.ie.

The RDI Hub in Killorglin won the Business Hub of the Year award.

Killorglin’s Splash was runner-up in the Professional Services Website of the Year category.

The winners were announced at a recent ceremony in Dublin.