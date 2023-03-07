Advertisement
News

Several Kerry winners in National Digital Awards

Mar 7, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Several Kerry winners in National Digital Awards Several Kerry winners in National Digital Awards
Share this article

A number of Kerry businesses have been honoured at this year’s Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.

Tralee-based Schoolbooks.ie was runner-up in the National Website of the Year category, and won the Education Website of the Year award.

New Website of the Year winner was Cahersiveen’s SimpleScents.ie.

Advertisement

The RDI Hub in Killorglin won the Business Hub of the Year award.

Killorglin’s Splash was runner-up in the Professional Services Website of the Year category.

The winners were announced at a recent ceremony in Dublin.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus