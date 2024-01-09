Advertisement
Four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards

Jan 9, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards
There have been four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards.

Run by Digital Business Ireland, they recognise stand-out companies, innovators, and individuals in their respective sectors.

Aidan O’Carroll of Ballyduff-based Avalanche Designs is nominated for the Digital Trailblazer of the Year award.

Niall Brennan of Cahersiveen company, SimpleScents, is up for the Next Generation award for under 30s.

SimpleScents is also shortlisted in the Health, Beauty, Wellbeing Website of the Year.

Mannix Property Services of Castleisland is in the running for Property Website of the Year.

The awards take place on February 23rd in Dublin.

 

