Kerry based poet shortlisted in 2021 Costa Book Awards

A Kerry based poet has been shortlisted in the 2021 Costa Book Awards.

Victoria Kennefick, who lives in Tralee, has been nominated for her book, Eat or We Both Starve. Her award-winning poetry has been widely published and broadcast, and she's on the committee of Listowel Writers' Week.

Judges in the Costa Book Awards describe Ms Kennefick's book as harrowing and hilarious.

Advertisement

The awards are the only major UK book prize open solely to authors resident in the UK and Ireland, with prizes across five categories - First Novel, Novel, Biography, Poetry and Children's Book.

The category winners will be announced on January 4th, with overall winner revealed on February 1st.