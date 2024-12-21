Advertisement
Kerry Association of New York hands over €100,000 to Kerry charities

Dec 21, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Association of New York hands over €100,000 to Kerry charities
Photo: Pixabay
The Kerry Association of New York has donated over €100,000 to over 9 Kerry charities.

Some of the organisations include Kerry Hospice foundation, Kerry Parents and Friends Association and the Irish Wheelchair Association’s Kerry Services.

Kenmare Shamrocks GAA, Kilgarvan GAA underage programs and New York GAA Minor Board GAA park development are also set to receive donations.

Over the last 11 years, the Kerry Association of New York has donated over $600,000 to worthy causes and charities in Kerry.

The association's treasurer, Tom O’Sullivan who's originally from Kilgarvan, says it’s great credit to the generosity of the Kerry community in New York.

The Kerry Association New York also announced its 2025 Capital Campaign to raise funds to help support structural repairs and debt repayment of the Kerry Hall in New York.

The association is asking anyone to Kerry visiting New York and or with any family in New York or the Northeast USA to support Kerry people’s home in New York remain for generations to come, through online donations, attending it’s upcoming fundraising annual dinner on Friday March 21st.

For more information,visit nykerry.org or on Facebook/Insta @Kerryassocny

