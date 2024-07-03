Kerry Association in Dublin seeks nominations for 2024 awards

The Kerry Association in Dublin is seeking nominations for the 2024 Kerryperson of the Year and for the Laochra Chiarrai awards.

The Kerryperson of the year award goes to an individual who has shown leadership and performed chartiable events and services.

The Laochra Chiarrai award goes to a group who have gone above and beyond the call of their duties – previous winners include Radio Kerry Sports commentators Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O’Donovan.

The closing date for nominations is August 19th 2024, and information on nominations can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Nomination forms are available on request by emailing [email protected].

The winners of both awards will be announced in early September. They will be formally presented with their awards at the Kerry Association's Oiche Chiarrai gala dinner in the Louis Fitzgerald hotel, Dublin on Saturday 19 October 2024.