Kerry Aontú representative criticises lack of Government action on spiralling fertiliser costs

Kerry’s Aontú representative has criticised a lack of action from the government on the spiralling costs of fertiliser.

Sonny Foran says the increase in the cost of fertiliser is hammering farmers right across the country.

He says figures show there’s been a 130% increase within two-years, adding farmers are also experiencing energy price rises of 30% and feed price increases of 20%.

Advertisement

Sonny Foran says Aontú’s calling for the government to immediately introduce subsidies on fertiliser; he says immediate intervention is needed to prevent a domino effect with this inflation.