Kerry animal rescue founder says Ireland needs to follow other countries in terms of dog breeding and ownership

A new taskforce on dog control needs to follow the lead of other countries in terms of training and the proper enforcement of backyard breeders.

That’s according to Maurice Enright of the Kerry animal rescue group, Sera Husky and Animal Rescue.

He was speaking after a 23-year-old woman was killed following a dog attack in Limerick.

Gardaí say the dog involved has been destroyed, while a number of other dogs have been removed from the scene in Ballyneety.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys established a stakeholder group in March which will make recommendations on strengthening the policy and legislation around dog control.

Maurice Enright says Ireland needs to follow countries like Germany in terms of dog ownership: