Kerry Airport reports passengers growth on Dublin and sun holiday routes in 2024

Kerry Airport has reported an increase in passengers on Dublin and sun holiday routes in 2024.

Up to the end of November, almost 105,000 passengers traveled on the Ryanair Kerry Dublin service.

This represents an increase of more than 4 per cent for the same time in 2023 – when the number was more than 100,500.

More than 61,000 passengers traveled on five summer destinations from Kerry to Faro and Alicante in Portugal with Ryanair, and three routes to France with Chalair Aviation.

For the same time in 2023, the number of passengers availing of sun destinations was over 55,000 – however, Chalair operated just one route from Kerry to France that year.

Kerry Airport says there’s been an annual drop of almost 4 per cent on the number of passengers on UK routes.

Up to November 2024, nearly 190,600 availed of the Stansted, Luton, and Manchester services; the number between January and November 2023, was almost 198,000.

Almost 400,000 passengers traveled through Kerry Airport in 2024 – according to the figures up to the end of November.