Kerry Airport part of new campaign to tackle passenger misconduct

Kerry Airport is part of a new campaign to tackle the growing problem of passenger misconduct.

This campaign was launched by the Irish aviation industry in a bid to combat disruptive and dangerous behaviour in airports and on flights.

All Irish airlines, airports, An Garda Síochana, the Irish Aviation Authority, AirNav Ireland, ground handlers and international aviation organisations have come together for the campaign.

They say the safety of flights, passengers and crew can be affected by the unruly behaviour of a small minority of passengers.

Incidents of aggressive behaviour and people under the influence of drink and drugs are among some of the issues resulting in such misconduct.

Chief Security Officer at Kerry Airport, Tom O’Driscoll says people need to take responsibility for their own behaviour: