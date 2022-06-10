Advertisement
Kerry Airport makes significant recovery with €2.5 million profit in 2021

Jun 10, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport made just under €2.5 million (€2,439,515) in profits last year, reflecting an aviation rebound following the pandemic.

In 2020, the airport recorded an operating loss of €145,000 (€144,996).

Outside of Dublin and Shannon Airports, Kerry International had the highest business aviation aircraft movement in the State.

Commenting on last year’s success, CEO John Mulhern said the doldrums of the past two years are behind us and thanked the staff at Kerry Airport who kept the airport operating throughout the pandemic.

