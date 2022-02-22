Kerry actress nominated for IFTA

Kerry actress and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley has been nominated for an IFTA.

The Killarney actress is up for the Best Supporting Actess category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

'Belfast' has been nominated for a number of IFTAs this year.

The Kenneth Branagh film has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Script while its stars including Jamie Doran and Catríona Balfe have been shortlisted in the acting categories.

Irish film "An Cailín Ciúin" also features heavily in the nominees.