Advertisement
News

Kerry actress nominated for IFTA

Feb 22, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry actress nominated for IFTA Kerry actress nominated for IFTA
Jessie Buckley at the opening night of Wild Rose. Photo: Neil Grabowsky / Montclair Film via Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

Kerry actress and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley has been nominated for an IFTA.

The Killarney actress is up for the Best Supporting Actess category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

'Belfast' has been nominated for a number of IFTAs this year.

Advertisement

The Kenneth Branagh film has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Script while its stars including Jamie Doran and Catríona Balfe have been shortlisted in the acting categories.

Irish film "An Cailín Ciúin" also features heavily in the nominees.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus