Kerry accounts for fourth highest level of bed bug callouts in 2021

Oct 3, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry has one of the highest callout rates for dealing with bed bugs, according to Rentokil.

The pest control provider says 8% of requests to sort out bed bugs have come from Kerry this year, the fourth highest rate; Dublin tops the list, followed by Cork and Galway.

Rentokil says bed bugs are often spread by transporting them on clothing and baggage from hotels or rental accommodation.

The company says some of the warning signs are dark stains on a mattress or bedding, an unpleasant, sweet, sickly scent in a room, and live insects.

Bed bugs feed on human blood, usually when homeowners are asleep, and bed bug bites can become sore and itchy in some cases.

