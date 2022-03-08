Kerry accounts for 5% of home reversions.

That's according to a new report by Home Plus which is the first company to offer reversion since the financial crash in 2008.

The scheme allows older people to sell a stake in their home in exchange for a lump sum or monthly payment and lifelong right of residence.

Homeowners receive an average of €144,741 for the share they wish to sell, with equity shares purchased by Home Plus ranging between 27% and 74%.

