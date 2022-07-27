Advertisement
Kenmare to welcome All-Ireland champions this evening

Jul 27, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrynews
The Kenmare homecoming for the All-Ireland football champions is taking place this evening.

Gardaí say The Square will be closed to traffic from 5.30 to 10pm.

Diversions will be in place around the Fair Green.

East Park Street will be two-way for this period.

The Kerry senior football team along with a number of underage teams from Kenmare Shamrocks will march from Kenmare Golf Club through Shelbourne Street and Henry Street.

They're due to arrive in The Square around 7 o'clock.

Gardaí are advising people to arrive early for the parade and to be mindful of parking.

