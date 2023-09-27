Kenmare suspension bridge closed due to flooding

Kerry County Council crews continue to deal with issues in a number of areas this evening arising from the adverse weather conditions during Storm Agnes.

The suspension bridge on the N71 road in Kenmare is closed to traffic, and likely to remain closed for several hours, due to flooding. Diversions are in place via the Roughty Road.

Council staff have been dealing with fallen trees and branches, particularly in the greater Kenmare area.

Trees are down at Ballynakilla, Dromid and on the Waterville to Ballaghisheen road.

Kerry County Council crews are en route to clear them.

Motorists are strongly advised that though the orange weather warning expires at about 5.00pm, a status yellow warning is in place until midnight.

There is significant surface water on many roads and extreme caution is advised on all routes for the remainder of the evening.

Because of continuing windy conditions, fallen trees and branches will continue to be a hazard over the coming hours.