KCC to explore more campervan services

Kerry County Council is to explore the possibility of developing services for campervans in its bigger car parks .

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said he had been contacted a lot this summer with the increase in staycations about the lack of services for campervans.

He said the council could charge for the use of the services.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in response to a motion from Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, the council said any person considering developing motor home or campervan sites should engage in pre-planning discussions.