KCC tending to spot flooding and surface water in various areas

Kerry County Council are dealing with a number of localised flooding issues around the county.

There's spot flooding and surface water on a number of roads including:

- Port Road, Killarney

- R571 at Lauragh

Kerry County Council are currently tending to the roads and asks to report any issues to 066 718358.

They advise people to exercise care on all routes for the duration of the weather warning.

Meanwhile there's also localised flooding on Prince Street by the Brandon Hotel.

Gardaí are advising those who need sandbags can get them from the council office carpark opposite St Brendans Church.